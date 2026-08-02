Support Tyler and Anna~ Iris' Medical

On Saturday, July 18th, Iris was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital for concerning and worsening symptoms that her pediatrician wanted further testing for, and she was immediately admitted. What Anna and Tyler thought was possibly anemia or a virus, was then suspected by two seperate specialists to be leukemia. After 2 weeks of blood tests, 3 different bone marrow biopsies, and a 3rd specialist being brought into her care, they have been able to rule out Leukemia. PRAISE GOD!! With that said, Iris' condition is still very much a mystery to her care team and her health journey isn't over. She has recieved 5 blood transfusions, and will continue to get 1-2 per week as needed, due to her red blood cell and platelet counts staying dangerously low. Their hope is to be able to bring Iris home in the next few days, while continuing to take her to her appointments and her transfusions.

Thankfully Tyler's employer has been extremely supportive, allowing him to stay with Anna and Iris at Mary Bridge the entire time.

Although Tyler has health insurance, the cost of being admitted at MaryBridge for two+ weeks, the massive amount of testing and the continued care for little Iris is going to be enormous. We would like to lift some of the cost burden for this precious young family, as much as possible. Any gift to them, no matter the size, will be such a blessing. More than anything else, they are leaning on the Lord and trusting in His grace and His timing through it all. Please be praying for Iris, her doctors wisdom and for Anna and Tyler's peace. We'll be sure to update when we get any updates.