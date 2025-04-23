Let's Support Ty!

Dear friends and family,

I'm reaching out with a heart full of hope on behalf of my cousin and lifelong dear friend, Ty Anderson. He is in a difficult season — he's fighting the legal process to have visitation and shared custody of his children. It’s a painful and uphill battle, made even harder because his wife’s father has vast resources at his disposal.



Ty’s deepest desire is simple and beautiful: to be present in his children’s lives, to love them, guide them, and continue being the devoted father he’s always been.



As many of you know, legal representation is incredibly expensive. Ty has already poured everything he has into his recent hearings and ongoing legal costs, and the road ahead still requires a strong legal team and significant financial support.

This is where I’m asking — with wisdom, humility, and grace — for your help. Would you consider coming alongside us in this fight for Ty’s right to be the father his children know and love?



Your prayers, your encouragement, and your generosity — no matter how small — can make a tremendous difference.



If you're willing and able to give, I’ve set up this campaign through GiveSendGo to collect funds that will go directly to Ty’s legal fees. Please feel free in the notes section to leave — words of encouragement, scripture, or anything from the heart.

There are many complicated, personal details I’ve chosen not to share out of respect for everyone involved. But I can tell you this — Ty is a good man, and right now, he needs us.



Let’s lift him up in prayer, in financial support, and in love.



Thank you for taking the time to consider this. I truly believe that one day we’ll look back and see God’s glory in all of this — but today, we stand together, and we fight.

Love,



Leah F. Blum





A verse that is close to Ty's heart right now that I want to share with you all:



Job 11: 13-19

13 “Yet if you devote your heart to him

and stretch out your hands to him,

14 if you put away the sin that is in your hand

and allow no evil to dwell in your tent,

15 then, free of fault, you will lift up your face;

you will stand firm and without fear.

16 You will surely forget your trouble,

recalling it only as waters gone by.

17 Life will be brighter than noonday,

and darkness will become like morning.

18 You will be secure, because there is hope;

you will look about you and take your rest in safety.

19 You will lie down, with no one to make you afraid,

and many will court your favor.