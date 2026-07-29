Support Trey's Gospel Trip To Latin America

As a elder amongst my past church I am fundraising to go to Latin America on a gospel trip this year. I plan to give food to the needy, support local churches, spread the teachings of Jesus Christ and invite others into the faith there. I am going to try to do what I can to add to the trip, but I will need financial aid. The money that is raised will cover the food, travel, and the housing and personal expenses. Please help me in the advancement of God’s kingdom. God bless you!!