Support Traditional Family Weekend 2026

Hello, I am Leane VanderPutten and I am the coordinator of the Traditional Family Weekend. For over 20 years, Traditional Family Weekend has brought together parish families and friends for a joyful weekend of faith, fellowship, wholesome recreation, and Catholic family life.

This year’s weekend (July 24-26) will include games, rosaries, conferences by Fr. Kodet FSSP, a talent show, Sunday breakfast, and sports for all ages.

This special event gives families the opportunity to strengthen friendships, build community, and enjoy time together in a wholesome Catholic atmosphere. Many families look forward to it all year long, and we hope to continue this beautiful tradition for years to come.

Your donation will help cover hall rental, food, supplies, equipment, lighting, donation to Father and other costs associated with making the weekend possible. Any amount is greatly appreciated and will help support a memorable weekend for parish families and friends.

The event will take place at Potawatomi Hall and at St. Marys Park.