Support Tracey’s Journey to the Allison Inquiry

I have been blessed with the opportunity to volunteer with the Allison Inquiry, a citizen-led, non-partisan parliamentary initiative chaired by MP Dean Allison. The Inquiry will hear from Canadians who have experienced COVID-19 vaccine injuries and are willing to share their stories publicly.

Since mid-July, I have been contributing many hours alongside other volunteers to help ensure this important initiative is prepared for the hearings in Ottawa, taking place September 8 to 11, 2026.

I have now been asked to travel to Ottawa to volunteer during the hearings. This involves airfare, accommodation, meals, and other basic travel expenses. While my total costs will be greater, I am hoping to raise $2,000 toward making the trip possible.

If you feel this work is important and are able to contribute, any amount would be deeply appreciated. Your support will help me be there to assist with an initiative that gives vaccine-injured Canadians an opportunity to be heard.

To learn more about the Allison Inquiry, please visit https://allisoninquiry.com . For updates, you can subscribe to the newsletter at https://allisoninquiry.com/subscribe .

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for any support you can offer during these difficult times.

Tracey Shewciw



