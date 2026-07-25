Support Todd & Alison After Todd's 15 FT Fall

Todd and Alison are wonderful examples of love and support in our lives. They give freely and willingly, opening their hearts to everyone around them. Unfortunately, Todd recently suffered a serious accident, falling from a 15-foot ladder, which caused a severe injury necessitating spinal surgery. During this challenging time, they need our support more than ever. We have the opportunity to come together and lend a hand to Todd and Alison. Any contributions made will go directly towards addressing their immediate needs, including medical bills, physical therapy equipment, and even meals during this recovery period. If you would like to help by providing a meal, I am more than willing to coordinate that with them. Let's show Todd and Alison the strength of our community by rallying around them in their time of need. Together, we can make a significant difference in their lives. They would like to continue to operate the Berry Farm, normally, however this will require some financial assistance. Thank you for your love, compassion, and support.