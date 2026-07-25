Support to attend Zeal, school of ministry

Since graduating high school, I’ve felt God drawing me toward something greater. That desire became even clearer during my internship with Mission of Hope, In the Dominican Republic, where I had the privilege of serving others and witnessing God move in powerful and unexpected ways. Ever since returning home, I’ve been praying and seeking the Lord’s direction for what comes next.

Through that season of prayer, I believe God is leading me to attend ZEAL School of Ministry. I see this as an opportunity to grow deeper in His Word, strengthen my faith, and be equipped to serve wherever He calls. More than anything, I want to know Christ more intimately and allow Him to shape my life for the plans He has prepared.

As I step forward in faith, I’m asking for your partnership through prayer and, if you feel led, financial support. Your generosity is more than an investment in my education—it’s an investment in the work God is continuing to do in and through my life. Thank you for believing in what God is doing and for being part of this journey. My prayer is that everything would ultimately bring glory to Him.



