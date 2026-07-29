Support Tim Deck and His Family in This Time

On Thursday night, Tim Deck suffered a sudden and massive heart attack that changed everything in an instant. He was rushed into the cath lab, where doctors were able to clear the blockage, but his heart took a significant hit.

Right now, Tim is in extremely critical condition. He is in a medically induced coma and on life support as his body fights to recover. Due to the severity of his condition, he is being transported to the Cleveland Clinic to receive a higher level of specialized care.

This has been an overwhelming and unexpected time for his family. As they focus on being by Tim’s side, they are also facing the weight of medical expenses, travel, and time away from work.

If you feel led to help, any support, whether through a donation, prayer, or simply sharing this page means more than words can express. Your kindness and generosity will help ease the burden on Tim’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for surrounding Tim and his loved ones with support, strength, and hope.



