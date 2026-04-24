Support Three Brothers in Nahrin District, Afghani

Nasro Sanayee – 30 / Cousin (Mother’s side). Lives in Nahrin-Burka District, Baghlan Province. Has no stable job and struggles to earn enough to support himself and his family.

Ansar Sanayee – 27 / Cousin (Mother’s side). Lives in the same area. Has no regular income and has difficulty finding work due to limited opportunities.

Munaeem Sanayee – 20 / Cousin (Mother’s side). The family struggles financially, making it difficult for him to continue his education and afford school-related expenses.

Immediate Needs

☐ Food (rice, flour, cooking oil, tea, sugar)

☐ Clean drinking water

☐ Medicine and healthcare

☐ Clothing

☐ Blankets

☐ School supplies

☐ Housing repairs

☐ Transportation

What is the biggest problem today?

The biggest problem today is that this family is struggling with basic daily needs such as food, clean drinking water, and stable income. Because of limited job opportunities in their area, they are unable to earn enough to support even the most normal expenses.

On top of this, unexpected flooding in the region has made living conditions even more difficult. The family continues to live in their home because they have nowhere else to go and cannot afford to move out.

Right now, their priority is survival and stability. If they can receive support, the first thing they will focus on is buying food supplies such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, as well as essential household items like blankets and basic clothing. They also hope to support education costs for Munaeem and improve their ability to travel for work and supplies through a basic motorcycle in the future.

Even small help and support will directly help and improve their daily life and reduce the pressure they are currently facing.





This fundraiser is to support three brothers from my mother’s side family living in Nahrin-Burka District, Baghlan Province, Afghanistan.





Ansar Sanayee (27), Munaeem Sanayee (20), and Nasro Sanayee (30) are having difficulty meeting their basic daily needs. They live in an area with difficult living conditions, such as a lack of job opportunities, unstable income, and frequent environmental problems like flooding.





These conditions make it impossible for the family to afford basic needs like food, clean drinking water, and necessary household supplies. Due to his old age and lower income, their father's efforts to provide for the family are no longer enough to help with their needs.





Their primary needs at the moment are basic necessities like blankets, clothing, and medication, as well as food supplies like flour, rice, and cooking oil. Additionally, they require support with Munaeem's educational costs, as he is finding it difficult to continue his studies because of financial issues.





They plan to improve their situation in the long run by getting a basic motorcycle for transportation, which would make it easier for them to get job opportunities.





Every penny raised will be used specifically to help with their basic needs. I will personally use Western Union to transfer the funds to them and keep them informed about how the support is used.





Even small donations will have a significant impact on their everyday lives and help them get through this difficult time.