Support Theresa Through a Difficult Season

I am walking through one of the hardest and most unexpected seasons of my life. A medical emergency led to a tragic situation that has changed everything for me. I am doing my best to stay strong, follow the steps ahead, and trust God for guidance, healing, and provision.

This season has brought overwhelming financial strain, including transportation needs, medical care, and daily living expenses. I am leaning on faith and the support of those who care about me as I navigate each day.

If you feel led to give, your support will help me stay steady and meet the essential needs I’m facing right now. Your prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than I can express. May God bless you for every act of kindness. Theresa McCloud