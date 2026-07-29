Support Theology Ministry and Translation

Dear Friends and Partners,

Through God’s grace and the support of faithful partners, this ministry is advancing theological education and biblical resources for Swahili-speaking church leaders and communities around the world.

By God’s provision, we have completed the translation of Bible college discussion materials into Swahili, and these resources are now being used by a newly formed theological cohort in Denver. We have also completed translations of the Gospel books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, helping make biblical teaching more accessible to Swahili-speaking believers.

Our work continues as we review and refine AI-assisted lecture translations to ensure biblical accuracy, clarity, and sound doctrine. Translation work for Church Age studies is also underway.

Your gift helps support:

• Translation of theological education materials into Swahili

• Training and discipleship of church leaders and students

• Review and quality assurance of translated lectures and resources

• Expanding access to biblical teaching for Swahili-speaking communities locally and globally

Every donation helps equip pastors, ministry leaders, and students with sound biblical teaching and discipleship resources.

“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” – Romans 10:15

If you feel led to support this ministry, you can give online at:

Missions Door – Sabuni Ndulu Ministry Page

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and partnership in advancing theological education and biblical translation ministry.

In Christ’s Service,

Ndulu Sabuni

Tel: 720-298-8406



