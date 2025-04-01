LIFT THEIR ARMS & Support the Yates

Help Us Raise $150,000 for Medical Care & Support

💙 A Call to Stand Together 💙

The Yates family has been faithful carriers of the Word, pouring into their community for years. Now, they need our help. Ty Yates has been battling chronic illness, leaving him with memory loss and cognitive challenges. His wife, Sheri, has been his primary caregiver, navigating overwhelming medical expenses while also running their business and managing daily life.

Their monthly medical / care costs exceed $11,000, and we are believing for $150,000+ to lift their burden for one year.

Here’s the Breakdown:

📌 $132,000 – Medical treatments, care, and therapies

📌 $18,000 – Meal cards, travel for medical procedures, and family support

👉 If 300 people give just $500, we will reach this goal. That’s about $40 a month for a year. Every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference!

Why Your Help Matters

Ty’s condition requires constant care, and Sheri is doing the work of three people. With these funds, she can:

✅ Hire skilled caregivers for additional support

✅ Cover critical medical treatments (IV therapy, stem cells, SOTs, and EBO2)

✅ Take moments of rest to recharge and work on their family business

Ty has always been a pillar of faith in the community, facilitating worship and prayer gatherings and praying over people when they are sick. Now, we have the chance to stand in the gap for him and lift the arms of Sheri as she carries this load.

💬 From Sheri’s Heart:

"Some days, I feel strong. Other days, I feel scared. But I know this: I have TODAY to believe God, to fellowship with the Lord, and to pray. We are standing in faith for Ty’s complete healing."

Join Us in Believing for a Miracle

🙏 Pray with us for Ty’s full restoration

💙 Give generously to lift this burden

📢 Share this page to spread the word

🔹 DONATE NOW

📖 "But Moses’ hands became heavy; so they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat on it. And Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side, and the other on the other side; and his hands were steady until the going down of the sun." – Exodus 17:12

Just as Moses needed Aaron and Hur to hold up his arms in battle, Sheri and her family need us to come alongside them as they faithfully care for Ty. The weight they carry is heavy—physically, emotionally, and financially. By standing with them, we can lift this burden, giving them the strength and support they need to continue this journey.