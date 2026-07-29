Support The Witness Missionary Organization to Rea

The Witness is a Christ-centered missionary organization committed to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, discipling believers, and bringing hope to communities through evangelism, teaching, and practical ministry.

We are prayerfully preparing to leave by June 2026 to Ghana to serve as full-time missionaries. Our mission focus includes:

• Reaching children in rural villages and schools with the love of Christ

• Mentoring and discipling youth in universities and colleges

• Conducting village crusades and evangelistic outreaches

• Sharing the Gospel and offering discipleship in prisons

• Planting and strengthening local churches

Our desire is to see lives transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit and to raise a new generation of committed followers of Jesus Christ throughout Ghana.

We are seeking financial partners who will stand with us in prayer and support. Your gifts will help cover:

• Travel and relocation expenses

• Housing and living costs

• Ministry materials and children’s outreach resources

• Crusade and evangelism expenses

• Prison ministry and discipleship materials

• Transportation to villages and schools

By partnering with The Witness, you become part of a mission to bring salvation, hope, and spiritual growth to children, students, families, and prisoners across Ghana.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.”Matthew 28:19

Thank you for praying, giving, and partnering with us to take the Gospel to Ghana.



