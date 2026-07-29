Support the Williams Family

Life can change in an instant.

Steven, is a devoted husband and an incredible father to three children. He is the kind of man who works tirelessly every single day to provide for his family. As an independent contractor, if he isn’t able to work, there is no paid time off, no safety net, and no guaranteed income. Steven had to have an emergency surgery and faces a recovery period that will prevent him from working. While the focus right now should be on healing and being there for his wife and children, the reality is that medical expenses and everyday bills do not stop.

Anyone who knows him knows he would never ask for help himself. He has always been the one willing to lend a hand, work long hours, and sacrifice for the people he loves. Now, during one of the hardest seasons his family has faced, we are asking for help on his behalf.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping cover:

Medical expenses Household bills Groceries and necessities Supporting his wife and children while he recovers

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand, but prayers, shares, and words of encouragement mean just as much to this family during this difficult time.

Thank you for helping surround this hardworking father, husband, and provider with support, love, and hope when he needs it most.



