Support the Wallace Family

Our community is coming together to support the family of Ben Wallace after a tragic accident took his life far too soon.





Ben was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend, and hardworking man who touched the lives of so many people around him. He was the kind of person who showed up when others needed help, always willing to lend a hand, offer encouragement, or make someone smile. His sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in the hearts of his wife, children, family, and friends.





As the Wallace family navigates this heartbreaking loss, we are asking for help to ease the financial burden they now face. Donations will go directly toward funeral expenses, household needs, and helping support Ben’s wife and children during this incredibly difficult time.





No donation is too small, and every act of kindness means more than words can express.





Thank you for helping us surround this family with love, support, and strength during one of the hardest moments of their lives.





With gratitude, Nickerson Community Supporters