Support the Victims of the Glasgow Central Station

Stand With Glasgow





On March 8, a devastating fire tore through a building at Glasgow Central Station, causing major destruction and leaving many families and workers affected. Homes, belongings, and livelihoods were lost in moments.





Today, we are coming together to support those impacted by this tragedy. Every donation will help provide emergency assistance, temporary housing, food, clothing, and recovery support for affected families and individuals.





No contribution is too small. Together, we can help Glasgow recover and rebuild stronger than ever.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.





Donate today and make a difference



