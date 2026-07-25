Support the SW Montana Veterans Memorial

Our SW Montana Veterans Memorial stands as a tribute to the men and women who served our country with courage, sacrifice, and honor. It is a place for reflection, remembrance, and community pride — and we want to ensure it continues to shine for generations to come.

We are launching this fundraiser to help support the ongoing maintenance, upkeep, and improvements to the memorial, including:

Purchase of replacement flags General maintenance and preservation Landscaping and appearance improvements Updated and improved lighting for nighttime visibility and safety Future repairs and enhancements as needed

As time passes, exposure to Montana weather and everyday wear makes regular care essential. We want this memorial to remain a beautiful and respectful place that properly honors our veterans and those who gave so much for our freedoms.

Our fundraising goal is $1,000, which will allow us to complete needed lighting upgrades and establish a fund for continued maintenance and future care.

Every donation — large or small — helps preserve this important part of our community. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for helping us honor our veterans and keep their memory shining bright.





In 2026, Ron Lake, the creator of the memorial passed away. These funds will be distributed to his father, Harvey Lake, Sr. for continuing upkeep and maintenance of the memorial.

With gratitude,

Southwestern Montana Veteran's Memorial



