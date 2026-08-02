Support the Stephens while Tess is hospitalized

Hi everyone.

As most of you know, Tess Stephens was hospitalized with a mystery illness that has caused her left eye to swell. The doctors still don't know why and are now saying they are unsure when she and her mom will be coming home, and may even be teanfering her to another facility. We are publishing this give send go as a way to help support them: from gas to groceries to making sure Rachel can eat more than hospital food! If you want to show your support, we would really appreciate it. And we ALWAYS appreciate your prayers!