Support the Souriles

In June of 2026, nine year old Chloe Sourile began struggling with very high fevers among other symptoms, prompting her parents, Pastor Jimmy and Ariana, to pursue lab work to try to determine the root cause. Over the course of a few days, the fevers remained at dangerous levels, and the lab work was inconclusive and yet alarming, sending them to spend a few nights in the Sanford Children’s Castle in Sioux Falls for further monitoring. After many tests, they were sent home to rest and continue to comfort Chloe’s symptoms with very few answers. They are continuing to visit with specialists to seek answers for Chloe. The Sourile family is an incredible blessing to The Seed Community Church in Centerville, South Dakota, and they are well-loved by many people in and outside of the Midwest. This fundraiser is an opportunity for many of us to show our love and support to them to help with their medical expenses and other needs. Please join us in praying for their strength and endurance day by day and for healing and restored energy and joy for Chloe!





7/6/26 Update from Jimmy:

Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.

This last weekend had good and bad. Chloe’s joints were more painful some days, but she was able to attend our Church service on Sunday. She still spikes a fever daily (most nights) when not taking medication.

After speaking with our doctor and with more test results, we have a “working” diagnosis. I qualify it that way as, according to our doctor, rheumatologic autoimmune diseases don’t have specific conclusive tests. They look at a bunch of different markers, tests, and symptoms to make a diagnosis. Therefore, while we will move forward with it, he cautioned that it may change, and the biggest “tell” will be if treatment works.

The working diagnosis is systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The good news is that it is a treatable diagnosis, and there is hope of moving her into remission. The rough news is the medication will start with daily injections for likely 6+ months, then potentially monthly injections for another year until the doctor is satisfied she’s in remission.

Our next appointment is Thursday, where Chloe will likely get her first dose, and Ariana and I will learn how to give the injections so we can do it at home.

Chloe is terrified of the idea of daily injections. Please pray for bravery. Please continue to pray that she gains weight. We learned from the doctor that weight loss is common with this condition, and hopefully, when she starts treatment, she will be able to gain the weight back.

Please also pray that she can have fun. She’s still exhausted and in pain, having very little energy. We are doing our best to keep her rested and push her to play when possible (it’s a tricky balance). Chloe’s lost a lot of confidence, and we ask that you pray for her self-image.

Pray for Titus. This has been a taxing time for him. He’s been a great brother, but is processing this all in his own way and really misses playing with his sister as they used to.

And please pray for Ariana and me. We are really tired, and while we’re trying to do “normal” life, we are realizing that there is a new normal, and the next year is going to look very different.

Through it all, praise God for protecting our little girl, and thank you again for your prayers and support!





Update 7/10/26:

We had our specialist appointment yesterday in Sioux Falls. We have a “plan of attack” for the next month, which includes the daily injections. The Dr says we should start to see improvement over the next several weeks, or we will need to do more testing and try other treatments. With this potential diagnosis, we’ve learned that Chloe is more susceptible to Lung Disease and potential eye inflammation issues, so we are getting set up to meet with pulmonologists and optometrists to get ongoing regular care. So the next steps are this first treatment, appointments with new specialists, and then a follow-up in Fargo in a month.

We are going to try to encourage Chloe to start doing as much “normal” life as possible, but with the pain, it will be a bit difficult. Humble request: if you see us out and about, would you do your best to treat her “normally” and not make it feel like a big deal? We hope this will help her slowly get back into the swing of things while she continues to recover.

Thank you again for your ongoing prayers and support.





Update 7/15/26:

The last week has had highs and lows. After our last appointment we finally got approved for the medical treatment (daily injections), and we started the injections Friday night. The injections have been incredibly difficult. They are quite painful (it burns) and has been very scary for Chloe. We desperately need prayer for Chloe to be able to take the treatment. It seems to have already worked quite a bit in helping her feel better, but due to how difficult the injections are, we are unsure how sustainable continuing this treatment is.

We are being set up with pulmonologist and optometry soon. Our doctor also is setting us up with physical therapy to help Chloe regain mobility that she has lost.

Our plan at this point is to find a treatment to get this disease into remission so that Chloe can live well. Getting symptoms under control first, but recovery will be a longer term goal.

Specific requests:

pray for the injections to happen with cooperation from Chloe.

Pray for her body to heal.

Pray for sustainable treatments and for appointments to get set up well.





Also, we started getting our bills, and we wanted to say thank you to everyone who has helped us financially. The cost is high, but with faith and support, we know God is taking care of us.





Thank you for praying!





Update 7/26/26:

We are finally making progress! Since our last update, we began treatment for SJIA (our working diagnosis) of daily injections. It has been quite an adjustment, but with help from good friends (shout out Kayla M and their whole family) Chloe is adapting. Biggest sign of improvement: she’s been fever free for 5 days! After two months of fever, this is an incredible gift. Her mood is improving, and her symptoms are improving.





This past week she had another round of labs. Her doctor called (while he was on vacation!) to say that her labs are improving and are moving in the right direction! He was very encouraged. He said it is important to remember she isn’t recovering from the sniffles so recovery will take time.





Another praise - her appetite has returned! She has gained 5lbs since we started the injections! We are having to make adjustments to her diet. The biggest one is gluten. She doesn’t seem to mind all that much, but that is just phase one. We will continue to eliminate or significantly reduce foods that cause inflammation.





The goal at this point is to treat the symptoms, then work on trying to get this thing into remission. We will be headed to Fargo again soon for another appointment and testing.





We are still working on securing more specialists that she will need to visit as this disease carries added risk.





Prayer requests:

Pray for continued improvement and for remission!

Pray for openings at the specialists Chloe still needs to see.

Pray for a sense of “normal.” Fall is coming, with school and lots of activities. Chloe doesn’t want to miss out!





Thank you thank you for your support and prayers!