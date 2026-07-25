Sommers Family Support After Severe Damage to Home

Andy Sommers, pastor of Grace Baptist Church, lives in the church parsonage with his wife, Debbie, and their four boys, ages 3–11. In the early morning hours of June 18, severe straight-line winds tore part of the roof from their home, leaving it uninhabitable.

The family is deeply grateful for God’s protection. Because tornado warnings had been issued, they took shelter in the church basement as the storm passed through.





While they were safely sheltered there, the parsonage sustained significant damage, including the collapse of part of the ceiling in one of the boys’ bedrooms onto his bed. Had they remained in the house, the outcome could have been far more serious.





Repairs are expected to take six months to a year. A nearby church has graciously provided temporary housing in an empty parsonage.





As they navigate this unexpected season, we invite you to pray for the Sommers family and, if able, help support them during this time. Thank you.





This fundraiser was started by Andy’s mother and his cousin.