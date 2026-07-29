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Support The Siefkas and Their Baby Boy

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$9,302 USD

Fundraiser created byRaeAnna Schreiber

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Siefka

Support The Siefkas and Their Baby Boy

Michael and Hanna’s baby boy was born breech at 35 weeks. Baby did not cry and was very limp, he was placed in the NICU. 


Michael wrote:

Our sweet little Abel Emmanuel is home in Glory at rest now.

We had such a glorious time yielding him to the Lord; he’s a good father. He’s in good hands. No more pain, no more sorrow, forever peace and joy in the presence of the Lord.!!

I love you All!!!

Many believers gathered around and we sang and testified and praised the name of Jesus Christ!!!



Update: Baby Abel is with Jesus. Please continue to pray for comfort for Michael and Hanna.


From Hanna last night..."We are going to start weaning off of some medicine that is forcing his heart to beat hard, and constructing his blood vessels. We don’t expect him to make it through the night. 🙏🏻" 

It has been a super challenging day where we have had to look to God for his guidance. 

God is giving grace and strength. Thank you for your prayers. Michael and I are planning to take turns holding Abel until he’s gone."


Update from Hanna 6/12/26:

Trying to enjoy last moments with Abel. 

He isn’t expected to live long. 

He currently still has breathing support. Still on medications to keep his blood pressure stable. 

The doctor wants us to remove the breathing tube. As of this afternoon he has stopped breathing on his own so I don’t feel comfortable with removing it, and I’m not sure Michael is either."


Update from Hanna below:

“Baby’s kidneys are enlarged, and full of cysts… they have not produced even one drop of urine in spite of pumping him with around twice at much fluid as usual. They do not appear to be working. 

This is very concerning as he can’t live without working kidneys. He is currently living off of the work momma’s kidneys did for him while in the womb. If his kidneys don’t start working he won’t live more than a couple of days. They can’t find a bladder with ultrasound. There is a chance they just couldn’t see it, but it is possible he doesn’t have one.

Still been having brain seizures regularly. Brain activity is over all low.


His name is Abel Emmanuel Siefka


“By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.” (Hebrews 11:4)


Whether he lives or dies he is the Lord’s.”


Please pray for and consider supporting this dear Christian family in their time of need.


“Yes, we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves but in God who raises the dead,”

‭‭II Corinthians‬ ‭1‬:‭9‬

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