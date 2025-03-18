Support The Rupright Family

On February 19th, Kayla and Matt’s 1 year old son Kyler was taken to Dupont ER for seizures. He was then transferred to PRMC and then to Riley Children’s Hospital to try to get the seizures under control. He spent almost two weeks going through all sorts of tests from lumbar punctures to EEGs to genetic testing. When he was finally seizure free, he got to come home to Fort Wayne. Unfortunately, a few hours later he had to be readmitted. He was finally discharged home last week! Since Kayla and Matt were out of work for a few weeks and had to travel to Indianapolis to stay with Kyler, I’m sure they wouldn’t mind some help that could go towards bills, gas, or groceries. Kyler still has a ways to go towards recovery and many therapies to go through, so let’s lessen the mental load for them as much as possible!