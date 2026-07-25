Support the Renteria Family in Their Time of Need

We are reaching out to you today with heavy hearts to share the story of the Renteria Family, who are facing an incredibly challenging time. Jennifer, a sweet member of our community and a dedicated mother of four, fell seriously ill in December, leading to a series of unforeseen medical challenges that have deeply affected her life and her family's future.





In February ,Jennifer underwent surgery, which unfortunately resulted in a severe infection that progressed to sepsis. This has drastically taken a toll on her health, leaving her unable to return to her main source of employment. Normally, Jennifer works in a job that requires her to stand for long periods. The pain she experiences daily, combined with her ongoing treatments, has made it impossible for her to do so.





As a result of her illnesses and time off work, the Renteria family has fallen behind on their monthly bills and unfortunately was evicted on the home they have lived in for the past six years.





Jennifer had been undergoing iron infusions in order to improve her blood cell count and get her back to the surgery she desperately needs to relieve her pain. Once she is back on her feet, they have a clear and sustainable plan to regain their stability. However, they need our help to catch up on their bills and secure a place to call home during this difficult time.





We are asking for your support to help the Renteria Family cover their immediate expenses and provide them with some much-needed relief. Every donation, no matter how small, will help ease their burden and allow them to focus on healing and getting back to a place of stability.





Please consider donating and sharing this with your own network. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for the Renteria family during this challenging time. Thank you for your kindness and support!