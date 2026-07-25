Support the Pugh Family During A Hard Time

My name is Amanda and I am a mom of 7 beautiful babies ranging from 14 to 4m. My husband is needing some medical treatment and I need to be the sole caregiver and provider through this time. I haven’t worked in close to 10 years as I have dedicated my time to raising and homeschooling my 7 children. As I navigate a way to hopefully still be able to homeschool and provide, I need help. My children are already enduring a hard and uncertain time like they never have before. Please help me keep their lives as untouched as possible by our current situation as I navigate finding a way to provide. Prayers for healing would be greatly appreciated even if you cannot help financially.