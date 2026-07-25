Support the Perry Family After Paul's Passing

On June 20, 2026, Paul Perry Jr. was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in Lee's Summit, Missouri. He was only 30 years old.





Paul was a kind, loving, and hard-working man who cared deeply about his family and everyone around him. He was respectful, helpful, and always quick with a dry sense of humor that made people laugh. More than anything, Paul adored his wife, Jesi-Lee — his best friend in the world — and their two young children, ages 1 and 3.





Paul's passing has left his family facing an impossible situation. Beyond the heartbreak of losing him so suddenly, Jesi-Lee now carries the full weight of their home, vehicles, and everyday expenses on her own, all while caring for two small children who are too young to understand why their daddy isn't coming home.





This fundraiser is to help Jesi-Lee with funeral and burial costs, and to ease the financial burden in the months ahead as she rebuilds a life for her family.





Paul was loved by so many, and we know there are people who want to help but didn't know how. If you're able to give, no amount is too small. If you can't give, please keep this family in your thoughts, and share this fundraiser so it reaches as many people as possible.





Thank you for supporting Jesi-Lee, and for honoring Paul's memory by helping the family he loved so much.