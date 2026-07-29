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Support The Peaceful Warrior Band Birthday

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byJenna Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenna Smith

Support The Peaceful Warrior Band Birthday

✨It all began with an invitation —a simple message that turned into a life-changing revelation. We are reminded of how we, as human beings, are capable of so much more when we come together for something greater than ourselves. That is Service.

This realization has been the driving force behind our latest crowdfunding endeavor:

Supporting The Peaceful Warriors! ✨ Foster and Jenna, who celebrate their solar returns in 2026, have always had a way of turning life's lemons into lemonade—literally. They’ve poured every ounce of love, creativity, and passion they possess into crafting music that heals and uplifts the spirit.

But now, as The Peaceful Warriors, they want to take it one step further by launching their own band! This isn’t just about making great music; it's a mission—a call for peace, compassion, and unity in an often tumultuous world. They believe that through the power of song, we can change hearts and minds...one beat at a time. And so, they are asking you to join them on this journey by contributing to their cause. Imagine being part of something bigger than yourself—where your generosity not only helps but also inspires! These birthdays are about more than cake and candles; it’s about making a difference in the world around us...one celebration at a time! Your support can fuel everything from social media management to branding, publishing, and beyond. It's not just money—it's love offerings that will help bring

The Peaceful Warriors into every home, school, and heart they touch. ✨ "This project is our heart, our prayer, and our devotion in motion," says Jenna Denèe with a sparkle in her eye. And we couldn’t agree more! Your support today ensures these warriors can continue to spread their message of peace far and wide—because when you're part of The Peaceful Warriors family...every little bit helps! So, let’s celebrate life together as one big, joyful community! Let us come together in love and light under the banner of The Peaceful Warriors. Your contribution is more than just money; it’s a step towards peace on earth—and we couldn't do it without you! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering joining Foster, Jenna Denèe, Arjuna (the Warrior), and The Peaceful Warriors family. We promise to make your generosity count in every note played and word sung as we march (dance) towards a brighter future together. ✨❤️

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