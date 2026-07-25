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Support the National Men's March

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byJim Havens

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Mens March Inc.

Support the National Men's March

On Sunday, November 1, 2026, hundreds of men from across New England and beyond will gather in Boston for the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion & Rally for Personhood.


The day will begin with the Knights of Columbus Mass for Life at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Following Mass, the men will receive Archbishop Richard Henning's blessing before processing through the streets of Boston in a peaceful, prayerful public witness for the equal protection of every human life. The day will conclude with the Rally for Personhood, where women, children, families, clergy, and supporters from across the region will gather to proclaim that every human being is a person under the law, deserving of equal protection from the moment of conception, and to call for the complete abolition of abortion as an unconstitutional violation of the rights of our youngest brothers and sisters.


This event will take place, and we are committed to presenting it with the excellence, beauty, and professionalism that such an important mission deserves.


Your generosity will help make that possible.


Contributions will help provide:

  1. Professional sound system — $3,475
  2. Professional videography — $1,500
  3. Event signage — $1,200
  4. Travel and lodging for our speakers
  5. Other direct event expenses


Every gift, regardless of size, directly strengthens this public witness for life.


The Men's March is an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax deductible as permitted by law.


100% of every financial contribution goes directly and immediately to direct program costs.


0% goes toward administration or staff compensation.


This mission is carried out entirely by hardworking volunteers who freely donate their time and talents because they believe every human life deserves equal protection under the law.


If you are unable to make a financial contribution, we humbly ask for your prayers - for our speakers, volunteers, benefactors, participants, and for every person who will encounter this witness.


Together, let us boldly proclaim the truth that every human life has inherent dignity and deserves equal protection from the moment of conception.


Thank you for standing with us.


Donations by mail (checks payable to The Men's March):

Jim Havens

1201 Business Way, Suite #1763

Lehigh Acres, FL 33970

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