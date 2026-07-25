Support the Mitchell Family - In Memory of Aaron

It is with deep sadness that we share the loss of Aaron Mitchell — a beloved son, brother, and friend to many— who passed away on June 18, 2026, far too soon, at just 17 years old. From the day he was born on January 6, 2009, Aaron's smile filled every room he entered in with light. Anyone blessed to know him knew that warmth.

Right now, the people who loved him most — Mellony, Sal, Makayla, Lexi, and Ava — are facing a pain none of us can truly imagine. On top of unbearable grief, they're carrying the unexpected weight of laying Aaron to rest and honoring the beautiful life he lived.





This is where we come in. Every gift, no matter how big or small, helps cover Aaron's burial and gives his family the space to simply grieve and lean on one another — without the burden of worrying about how. And if giving isn't possible, please wrap this family in your prayers. Love is the most powerful thing we have to give, and right now they need all of ours.





"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."

1 Cor 13:13





The Mitchell family warmly invites all who would like to remember Aaron to join them:

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Mangano Family Funeral Home

1701 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729

Visitation begins at 3:00 PM