Support the Ministry of Iglesia Bautista Hispana

Dear friends and family,

Iglesia Bautista Hispana of Arlington is a vibrant church where people encounter God, build meaningful relationships, and grow in their faith. We serve the Hispanic community in Arlington, Texas through uplifting worship services, Bible teaching, youth programs, women’s ministry, and community outreach.

Your generous donation helps us:

Host life-changing worship services and Bible studies Minister to children, youth, and families Support pastoral care and counseling Reach out to those in need in our community

Every gift makes a difference.

By partnering with us, you are helping to spread the Gospel and transform lives right here in Arlington.

Thank you for your prayers and generous support. May God richly bless you!