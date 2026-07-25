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Support the Miller Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$9,425 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Collin Miller

Support the Miller Family

Our dear friends, Collin and Ally Miller, are facing an unexpected and difficult season far from home.

While traveling from Texas to California, Ally unexpectedly experienced preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM) at just 24 weeks pregnant with their baby girl, Elizabeth. She was immediately hospitalized in San Diego, where doctors are now working carefully to help keep baby Elizabeth safely in the womb for as long as possible.

At this point, Ally is expected to remain hospitalized until delivery, hopefully for at least the next 10 weeks. This sudden medical emergency has left the Miller family navigating an incredibly challenging situation away from home, family, church, and normal support systems.

Collin is balancing caring for Ally, preparing for the possibility of a lengthy NICU stay after birth, and caring for their son Simeon during a season filled with uncertainty and emotional strain.

We are starting this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden of:

  1. Extended lodging and travel expenses
  2. Meals and daily necessities while away from home
  3. Medical-related expenses
  4. Care for Simeon
  5. Lost income and unexpected costs during this prolonged hospitalization and future NICU journey

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers:

  1. For Ally’s health and protection from infection
  2. For baby Elizabeth to continue growing strong each day
  3. For wisdom for the medical team
  4. For peace, strength, and endurance for Collin, Ally, and Simeon

Every donation, prayer, and share is deeply appreciated and helps remind the Millers that they are not walking through this alone.

Thank you for loving and supporting this precious family.


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