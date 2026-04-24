Support The Lawton Family

Dewon is a father of 3. He has a family history of heart attacks. He was committed to a rigorous hypertension management program.





Dewon was diagnosed with high blood pressure “hypertension”, irregular heartbeat and kidney disease.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward covering medications & medical expenses during this incredibly difficult time.





Please keep Dewon’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Share this campaign with your friends and family—every share helps reach more people who can make a difference.





We are asking friends, family, and anyone who feels led to rally around the Flowers family during this difficult season. Every gift — no matter the amount — will help relieve the financial pressure they are facing and allow them to focus on Dewon’s recovery.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, generosity.











