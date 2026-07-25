Support the Huelsmans At Seminary

Deacon Nektarios and Shamassy Joy Huelsman along with five of their children will be moving to Yonkers, NY to attend St Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary full time beginning in August 2026.





After being ordained to the diaconate in 2022, Deacon Nektarios is now faithfully responding to a call to the priesthood, rising to meet the overwhelming need for well-trained shepherds of Christ's flock. The Huelsmans have been active members of Holy Cross in Grand Rapids, MI since their reception in 2014 and will be greatly missed.





While they are blessed to be receiving a significant scholarship from the Archdiocese, they will still have normal living expenses for a large family to cover over the next two years, estimated to be about $16,000 per year.





Please keep them in your prayers as they sell their home, relocate their family and embark on this new journey as a family!





To receive periodic updates, send an email to: HuelsmansAtSeminary@gmail.com