Support the House of St. Mary – Keep Our Faith Ali

Join the St. Mary Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church community in San Antonio, Texas. Every donation you make helps us celebrate the Divine Liturgy, support our priests, educate our children in the true faith, and maintain our sacred traditions in a new land.

Your generosity enables us to conduct daily and Sunday Kidase, organize beautiful celebrations such as Timket, Meskel, and Hidar Tsion, assist families in need, and preserve the ancient spiritual heritage of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church for future generations.

Whether you give one-time or become a monthly supporter, your contribution goes directly to the church with full transparency.

Every dollar is a prayer in action. Together, we can keep the light of St. Mary shining brightly for our community.

Donate now and become part of something eternal.