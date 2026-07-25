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Support the High Bridge Battle Flag Legal Fund

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$2,965 USD

Fundraiser created byThe Virginia Flaggers

Fundraiser funds will be received by VIrginia Flaggers, LLC

Support the High Bridge Battle Flag Legal Fund

April 2nd, 2022, the Va Flaggers' Rt. 460 High Bridge Memorial Battle Flag was raised and dedicated to the Glory of God, and in memory and honor the Confederate Soldiers who died in and around Prince Edward County.  SHE IS STILL FLYING, despite the county's ongoing attempts to have it removed.


Just a few days after the ceremony, the Prince Edward County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors began their campaign of harassment and massive spending in an attempt to appease a handful of complainers, and force the removal of the memorial.  Although Virginia law protects citizens from this type of action 60 days after a building permit is issued, the landowner was threatened with imprisonment and fines if the flag was not removed, a full 4 months after the permit was issued.  The Prince Edward County Board of Zoning appeals sided with us, citing the above-mentioned law and ruled against the county.  The Board of Supervisors then voted to APPEAL the decision of their own Board of Zoning Appeals and the case was heard in Circuit Court.  Once again, the Circuit Court ruled that the memorial was protected by law and denied the County's appeal.  


After two years of legal proceedings and hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer dollars wasted on appeals, the Virginia Court of Appeals ruled AGAINST Prince Edward County and upheld previous rulings that the Virginia Flaggers’ Rt. 460 High Bridge Memorial Battle Flag in Farmville was properly and legally installed and will remain.  This decision was relevant to the size and location of the 80’ pole.  Prince Edward County FINALLY decided against any further appeal in this matter and the flagpole WILL REMAIN. 


In the meantime, we still have a fight on our hands, as the county decided to harass the landowner regarding the SIZE OF THE FLAG.  This case, which includes threats of fines and imprisonment, is now pending before the Prince Edward County Circuit Court.


After judges of the circuit court recused themselves from hearing the case, the Virginia Supreme Court appointed retired circuit court judge J. Leyburn Mosby to hear the case. Before retirement Judge Mosby sat primarily in the Lynchburg area. Judge Mosby previously heard a related case against Ms. Bowman over the height of the flagpole on which she displays her flag. Ms. Bowman prevailed in that case.


More recently, the attorney representing Prince Edward County withdrew from its representation. A new attorney is now representing the County, and the Court and a trial date of Monday, June 1st has just been scheduled.  


We have no plans to lower the flag or raise a smaller one.  The flag we raised is appropriate to the size of the pole, and new laws restricting flags were enacted AFTER the flag was raised.


Please consider contributing to the High Bridge Memorial Battle Flag Legal Fund.  While the Board of Supervisors has a deep pocket (YOUR tax dollars) from which to draw funds, we do not, and want to make sure our landowner is protected and we are able to properly be represented in court.  We are committed to winning this fight and seeing it through to the end, and need your help to do so.  


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