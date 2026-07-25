Support the Gilbride Family

On Friday, our dear friend Chance Gilbride and his family experienced an unimaginable tragedy. His wife, Amanda, unexpectedly passed away after suffering an aneurysm at the age of 33, leaving behind a grieving husband and three children whose lives have been forever changed.

No family is ever prepared for a loss this sudden. In the middle of heartbreak, there are also many unexpected burdens and expenses that come with navigating the days and weeks ahead. During this incredibly difficult time, we want to come together as a community to help lift some of that weight from their shoulders.

Funds raised will help support the family with immediate needs, household expenses, and provide stability as they navigate this heartbreaking season of life.

If you are able to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If giving is not possible, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for surrounding them with love, support, and kindness during a time when it is needed most.