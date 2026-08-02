Support the Fight Against the La Osa Data Center

Our community has taken an important step in standing up for Red Rock, Missile Base, and Pinal County as a whole. We have retained the Tucson law firm Hofmeyr & Wang to provide legal guidance and help our community navigate the process of opposing the proposed La Osa Data Center and its parent company, Vermaland.





Their role includes advising our community on the legal process, helping residents understand their rights, preparing us to speak effectively at public meetings, and ensuring our voices are heard throughout the approval process.





Legal representation comes at a cost, and we’re asking our neighbors to help if they are able. Every contribution—large or small—will go directly toward legal fees that support this effort.





This is a community-driven campaign. Whether you’re concerned about water use, infrastructure, environmental impacts, property values, or simply want to ensure that local residents have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect our future, your donation can help make that possible.





Thank you for standing with your neighbors and investing in the future of Pinal County. Together, we can ensure our community has knowledgeable legal representation and the strongest possible voice throughout this process.



