Support the Family of Ofeliya After Her Passing

Funeral Update:

Please join us as we say goodbye to a loving sister and friend.





Funeral Service & Reception

Friday, May 15th, 2026, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm (please arrive by 12:45 pm)

at Saint Mary Orthodox Church, located at 200 Monaco Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613





Burial Service

Friday, May 15th, 2026, from 4:00 pm

at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, located at 14501 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660





Memorial Website:

https://everloved.com/life-of/ofeliya-tzitzkova/





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With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Ofeliya, who left us on Mother’s Day. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, friend, devoted mother of two boys, and a true blessing to so many who knew her. She lived a life of service, faith, and love that touched her family, friends, and the entire community.





Among her many meaningful contributions and accomplishments, she was the founder, organizer, and director of the Bulgarian School in Austin, Ivan Vazov. She played a vital role in building and nurturing the Bulgarian community in Austin, organizing events such as Easter, Christmas celebrations, cultural gatherings, embassy visits, and more. Through her dedication, she helped preserve culture, language, and connection for many families.





Above all, she will be remembered for her servant heart, always helping others, always showing kindness, and always carrying a warm smile. She was a faithful sister in Christ who lived her faith through action, love, and compassion.





During this incredibly difficult time, we are coming together to support her family with funeral expenses and immediate needs.





If you feel led to help, any donation, big or small, will be deeply appreciated. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for comfort, strength, and peace for her husband, two boys and family in the days ahead.





Thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this heartbreaking time. Please continue to keep the family in your prayers.





“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” - Psalm 46:1





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С натежали сърца споделяме за кончината на нашата обичана Офелия, която ни напусна на Деня на майката. Тя беше любяща съпруга, майка, дъщеря, сестра, приятел и отдаденa майка на двама сина, както и истинско благословение за всички, които я познаваха. Тя живя живот на служение, вяра и любов, който докосна семейството ѝ, приятелите и цялата общност.





Сред многото ѝ значими приноси и постижения, тя беше основател, организатор и директор на Българското училище в Остин, Иван Вазов. Тя изигра ключова роля в изграждането и укрепването на българската общност в Остин, организирайки събития като Великден, Коледни празненства, културни събирания, посещения на посолството и много други. Чрез своята отдаденост тя помогна да се съхранят културата, езикът и връзката между много семейства.





Най-вече тя ще бъде запомнена със своето служещо сърце - винаги готова да помага на другите, винаги доброжелателна и винаги с топла усмивка. Тя беше вярна сестра в Христос, която живя своята вяра чрез дела, любов и състрадание.

В този изключително труден момент се обединяваме, за да подкрепим нейното семейство с разходите за погребение и непосредствените нужди.





Ако чувствате в сърцето си да помогнете, всяко дарение, малко или голямо, ще бъде дълбоко оценено. Най-вече молим за вашите молитви за утеха, сила и мир за нейния съпруг, двамата сина и семейството в предстоящите дни.





Благодарим ви за любовта, подкрепата и добротата в този съкрушителен момент. Моля, продължавайте да държите семейството в молитвите си.





„Господ е мое прибежище и сила, винаги готова помощ в беда.“ - Псалм 46:1