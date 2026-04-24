Support the Family of Lisa Vanguard

We are devastated to share the tragic news of Lisa Vanguard's passing. Lisa was killed in a horrific car crash after an undocumented drunk driver struck her vehicle.Lisa leaves behind a family that is completely heartbroken and unprepared for the immense emotional and financial toll of this tragedy. To help alleviate the burden, we are asking for your support to fund her funeral expenses, burial costs, and basic financial support for her immediate family during this time of mourning.Please consider donating to help us give Lisa the dignified farewell she deserves. We ask for your continued prayers for comfort and strength.