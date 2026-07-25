Support the Family of Davud Zoka

It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Davud Zoka, a devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, brother, and friend.

Davud’s unexpected passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and everyone who knew him. Most heartbreaking of all, he leaves behind his wife and two young children, who must now face life without his love, guidance, and support.

As they navigate this devastating loss, the family is also facing the overwhelming financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, along with the responsibility of providing long term stability for Davud’s children.

We are reaching out to family, friends, colleagues, and our community to ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the immediate financial pressures and allow the family to focus on healing and caring for the children.

If you are unable to make a donation, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, compassion, and support will make a lasting difference for Davud’s family.

On behalf of the Zoka family, thank you for standing beside them during one of the most difficult moments of their lives. Your generosity and support are deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Every donation and every share helps provide hope, stability, and a brighter future for Davud’s wife and two children. ❤️



