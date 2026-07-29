Support the Family after their devastating loss

I’m supporting one of my best friends who just lost her 3 month old baby boy. She’s going to be having to make a lot of decisions these next few days and I’m trying to help relieve a little bit of stress by trying to cover the funds for her 3 month old son’s funeral. Anything helps. If you cannot donate, please share and say a prayer for her and her family, as her and her family will have to navigate the next steps going forward. She has three other children who rely on her. Please pray for her.