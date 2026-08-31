Support the Christian Crusaders

Dear family & friends,

Thanks for taking the time out of your day to DONATE to the Christian Crusaders of America. Our mission is to promote & spread the word of Jesus Christ, but we cannot do it without the support of EVERYBODY. For the most part, the Crusades have been self-funded, but that only takes us so far because we are all working with a limited budget. We want to travel across the country in order to reach EVERY CORNER of the beautiful USA to spread the message of Jesus Christ. So we need your HELP now more than ever & as much as POSSIBLE.





Your donations will help fund:

Budget friendly flights Budget friendly hotels Food & water Gas Protection gear





We greatly appreciate any help you can send our way & ANYTHING helps our cause. We promise to be doing all the hard work & labor so that you don't have to do it, because we love this beautiful country & we love our Lord Jesus Christ. But we do need every Christ-loving, God-fearing American to help us out! Your donations mean THE WORLD to us & we promise that you are doing the Lord's work by helping to put us out there on the forefronts of this holy war that is happening before our eyes on our beautiful Christian soil!





Please do not let the opposition win! We will fight til the very end!

This is a Christian country, Always has been, Always will be!





Thank you all. God bless you, Amen.