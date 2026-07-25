Support the Castellini Family

Please consider supporting the Castellini family through our GiveSendGo fundraiser as they work to have their three children evaluated for autism by a clinical psychologist. While their insurance is covering a large portion of the evaluations, the remaining copay for all three children is still a significant financial burden for this hardworking family.

Jesalyn Castellini is a devoted homeschool mother, loving Christian parent, and dedicated board member of Autism Health Inc. She pours her heart into serving others and advocating for families in the autism community, all while raising four children with autism. Her husband, Mike, works full-time in construction and is an incredibly hands-on and supportive father who tirelessly provides for his family.

Like many families in California, the rising cost of living makes unexpected medical expenses difficult to manage. We are coming together as a community to help ease this burden so the Castellini family can access the evaluations and support their children need.

Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, encouragement, and support for this wonderful family.

Thank you for helping us surround the Castellini family with love and hope during this important time. God bless you all!

In Service,

Steve & Tracy Slepcevic

Founders of Autism Health Inc.