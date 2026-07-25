Support the Capellan Family

On June 17, 2026, the Capellan family welcomed their beautiful daughter, Florence, into the world. While her arrival brought so much joy, it also marked the beginning of an unexpected journey. Since her birth, Florence has spent most of her time in the hospital receiving specialized care for several serious congenital heart defects.





As Florence prepares for open-heart surgery, her parents, Melissa and Ariel, have been taking turns staying by her bedside in Nashville while caring for their three daughters at home. To make an already difficult season even more challenging, Melissa has also been hospitalized multiple times due to complications from preeclampsia.





Between hospital stays, two-hour trips to and from Nashville, caring for their girls, and mounting expenses, the emotional, physical, and financial burden has been immense.





Through it all, the Capellans have continued to trust the Lord and are incredibly grateful for the love, encouragement, and prayers that have carried them through these difficult weeks.





If you feel led to give, any amount would be a tremendous blessing and would help ease some of the financial burden so Melissa and Ariel can focus on being with Florence and their girls during this critical time.





Even more than giving, your prayers are deeply appreciated. Thank you for coming alongside the Capellan family as they pray for Florence's healing and look forward to the day they can all be healthy and under the same roof.





Update 7/14/26





Florence has had her surgery! She is currently in the PCICU. We are waiting to see how she is doing as she wakes up, but so far everything looks like it went well, praise the Lord!





Update 7/21/26





We are experiencing a little bit of a pendulum swing as Florence recovers from surgery. The main areas that we are hoping to see improvement in are better pain management, weight gain, and improved lung function. Better days ahead!