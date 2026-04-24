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Support the Brakeman Family

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNeil Dyer

Support the Brakeman Family

On August 16, 2026, Jenn Brakeman finished her race and entered the presence of the Lord. While we rejoice for her and the glory she is now experiencing, her husband Matthew and their two children need our help.


Matthew and Jenn richly enjoyed twenty years of marriage together, serving the Lord as a “battle buddy” team. They worked in many high risk missions environments, including four years as Free Burma Rangers, offering medical, spiritual, and tactical support to the people of Thailand and conflict-torn Burma. You can read more about her beautiful life at this link.


Matthew has been a warfighter for many years across many battlefields, but now he faces his toughest assignment: being a single parent to their two young children, Gabriel and Liberty.


Matthew knows and follows the Lord Jesus Christ fully, and knows that this challenge is in His hands. He has a deeply supportive community of friends and family around him, but he will assume day-to-day responsibility for Gabriel and Liberty’s upbringing on his own, and hard days lie ahead. All of this while he grieves Jenn, his best friend and companion of twenty years.


We believe the best place for Matthew in this season is with his children full-time. He agrees, and that is his desire.


The purpose of this memorial fundraiser is to provide enough money for Matthew to step back from work for a season to be with his children. Please consider joining us in this effort.


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