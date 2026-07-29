Support the Book They Tried to Cancel

I had over $1k funded on a project before it was suspended by Kickstarter after the Left reported it for hate speech. I am here to raise those funds back, and if it goes over that I will so very grateful as I have big plans on what I'll be doing with the funds.





A Boy is a Boy, A Girl is a Girl is a rhyming children's book I wrote that is about loving how you're born and clear biology that cannot be changed. It's more than a storybook, though. It has interactive activity pages, Q&A and a certificate. It's perfect for parents and teachers to guide our children! It's cute and fun with elaborate illustrations by a professional illustrator, who has already started working on her creative spark.





About the book-

Simple rhymes. Solid truths. Pure common sense.





"From the hair on their heads to the tips of their toes,

The truth is quite simple, as everyone knows.

A gift from our nature, a fact from our birth,

As steady and sure as the spin of the earth."





A Boy is a Boy, A Girl is a Girl is a heartwarming journey into the science of us. This book helps little ones discover that being a boy or a girl isn’t a mystery or a whim—it’s a biological reality to be celebrated!





Designed for parents and educators who value clarity, this story provides the foundational "Shield of Truth" every child deserves.





An essential addition to every family’s bookshelf.









I'm raising funds for the list below. I had originally set my goal to $7k, due to all I have wanted to do below, but at this point I will be so grateful to even just get back what I had already raised in the first place, before it was suspended. If this fundraising goes over the goal, I'll be able to do everything below and even get an audiobook completed!

-Illustrations

-Editing

-High quality printing

-Distribution

-Bookmarks with character art

-Character art stickers

-Packing

-ISBN number

-Promotion

-Posters

-Clicking that publish button to go wide





As a former teacher, I made this book a tool for other teachers and parents. This has been a calling for me to do for quite some time, so when I finally wrote the book and began raising funds I have felt heart broken over it getting suspended. I'm a firm believer every thing happens for a reason and God is looking out for me. I'm also a firm believer that this is not only spiritual warfare on me, but our children.





With your help, we are on track to have the first edition printed and ready for distribution by August/September 2026.





If you cannot give at this time, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and church community. Every share helps us get this book into the hands of children who need it!





Physical Book Rewards 📚

I want to get this book into as many hands as possible! To thank you for your support, I am offering physical copies and exclusive items for the following donation tiers:

$20 Donation: Receive one physical copy of the book and a character bookmark. $50 Donation: Receive three physical copies, character art stickers, and your name listed in the "Hall of Acknowledgments" at the front of the book! $100 Donation: Receive five physical copies, stickers, and your name in the "Hall of Acknowledgments." $500 Classroom Tier: I will ship a Classroom Set (15 books) plus an exclusive Classroom Poster to a school, church, or library of your choice. This tier also includes stickers for the class and your name in the "Hall of Acknowledgments."

IMPORTANT: To receive your rewards, please ensure you check the box to "Share my mailing address" during checkout. For the Classroom Tier, I will contact you personally to coordinate the delivery details!









Thank you and God bless!