GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Support the Book They Tried to Cancel

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$2,070 USD

Fundraiser created byStephanie Fields

Fundraiser funds will be received by SF Publications

Support the Book They Tried to Cancel

I had over $1k funded on a project before it was suspended by Kickstarter after the Left reported it for hate speech. I am here to raise those funds back, and if it goes over that I will so very grateful as I have big plans on what I'll be doing with the funds.


A Boy is a Boy, A Girl is a Girl is a rhyming children's book I wrote that is about loving how you're born and clear biology that cannot be changed. It's more than a storybook, though. It has interactive activity pages, Q&A and a certificate. It's perfect for parents and teachers to guide our children! It's cute and fun with elaborate illustrations by a professional illustrator, who has already started working on her creative spark.


About the book-

Simple rhymes. Solid truths. Pure common sense.


"From the hair on their heads to the tips of their toes,

The truth is quite simple, as everyone knows.

A gift from our nature, a fact from our birth,

As steady and sure as the spin of the earth."


A Boy is a Boy, A Girl is a Girl is a heartwarming journey into the science of us.  This book helps little ones discover that being a boy or a girl isn’t a mystery or a whim—it’s a biological reality to be celebrated!


Designed for parents and educators who value clarity, this story provides the foundational "Shield of Truth" every child deserves.


An essential addition to every family’s bookshelf.



I'm raising funds for the list below. I had originally set my goal to $7k, due to all I have wanted to do below, but at this point I will be so grateful to even just get back what I had already raised in the first place, before it was suspended. If this fundraising goes over the goal, I'll be able to do everything below and even get an audiobook completed!

-Illustrations

-Editing

-High quality printing

-Distribution

-Bookmarks with character art

-Character art stickers

-Packing

-ISBN number

-Promotion

-Posters

-Clicking that publish button to go wide


As a former teacher, I made this book a tool for other teachers and parents. This has been a calling for me to do for quite some time, so when I finally wrote the book and began raising funds I have felt heart broken over it getting suspended. I'm a firm believer every thing happens for a reason and God is looking out for me. I'm also a firm believer that this is not only spiritual warfare on me, but our children.


With your help, we are on track to have the first edition printed and ready for distribution by August/September 2026.


If you cannot give at this time, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and church community. Every share helps us get this book into the hands of children who need it!


Physical Book Rewards 📚

I want to get this book into as many hands as possible! To thank you for your support, I am offering physical copies and exclusive items for the following donation tiers:

  1. $20 Donation: Receive one physical copy of the book and a character bookmark.
  2. $50 Donation: Receive three physical copies, character art stickers, and your name listed in the "Hall of Acknowledgments" at the front of the book!
  3. $100 Donation: Receive five physical copies, stickers, and your name in the "Hall of Acknowledgments."
  4. $500 Classroom Tier: I will ship a Classroom Set (15 books) plus an exclusive Classroom Poster to a school, church, or library of your choice. This tier also includes stickers for the class and your name in the "Hall of Acknowledgments."

IMPORTANT: To receive your rewards, please ensure you check the box to "Share my mailing address" during checkout. For the Classroom Tier, I will contact you personally to coordinate the delivery details!



Thank you and God bless!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve