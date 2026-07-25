Support the Bates Family

After 3 plus years of barely staying afloat amid 3 different vehicles having mechanical failures that resulted in repairs being more costly than their actual value I am now in hamster wheel with a rental car that I can’t escape from because of the amount that the rental car is taking from my earnings is what I need to be saving back to get another vehicle plus the other bills that I am starting to become later on paying. I am at the point now where I feel compelled to ask people that are wanting to help others for assistance for my family in a time where I am not sure how I will get my family out of this extremely difficult situation I need a vehicle to do my business not having one is not an option, if someone has a vehicle they want to donate that runs great or even sell it at a fair price I would do that too.