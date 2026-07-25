Support the Barnes Family

7/17/26: I am gratefully overwhelmed by all your love, prayers, kindness and generosity during this time. Your support means the world to me. Though I ache tremendously, just knowing how many people love Trent and my family, humbles me. I have felt everyone’s prayers and love. They have brought so much comfort to my heart and soul. I am forever grateful. I sincerely appreciate every one of you. - with love Julie Barnes and Family.





Hi everyone,





This fundraiser has been established for Julie and her two beautiful daughters following the unexpected loss of their beloved husband and father, Trent.





If you had the privilege of knowing Trent, you know that the void left by his passing can never truly be filled—for his family or for those of us who loved him. His contagious laugh, larger-than-life personality, and deep love for others made a lasting impact on everyone around him. He had a gift for showing up when people needed him, often lending a hand with repairs, projects, or whatever challenge needed fixing—usually by simply taking care of it himself with a smile.





As Julie and the girls face the difficult days ahead, we ask for your prayers for God's comfort, strength, and provision as they learn to navigate life one day at a time without their dear husband and daddy.





If you feel led, we invite you to link arms with us as a community of friends, family, coworkers, and loved ones to help support this family during this tremendous loss. Any contribution, prayer, or act of kindness is deeply appreciated and will help ease the burdens they face in the days ahead.





Thank you for your love, support, and prayers.