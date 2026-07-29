Support the adoption journey of Justin and Dani

Howdy! We are Justin and Dani.





When we became engaged in late 2023, it was clear to us that each of us cared very deeply about having children. Although, due to some heath complications, we knew even then that a natural birth may not be what the Lord had in mind for us. The reality of not being able to have children naturally was a difficult realization, we always knew that God has the perfect plan for our family. While His plans were not what we originally had in mind; our deep faith in The Lord always ensured us that these plans, as written in Jeremiah 29:11, are most certainly “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” After praying and listening for and to the Lord’s guidance over the past 10 months it has become very clear to us that adoption is the Lord’s plan and the next step in growing our family.





Adoption is a picture of redemption through our Lord Jesus Christ, as He adopted us into His family while giving unconditional love and mercy. Principles we will live by and practice as parents, who will trust the Lord in every season of life. After all, earthly adoption reflects how Christ adopts us into His family, He pursues us, He guides us, and He gives us a forever home.





More than anything else, we ask you to pray. Not only for us, but also:





Pray for the health, safety, and peace of our future child and their birth parents. Pray for patience, continued peace, and that we may freely surrender our plans and follow His will alone. Pray that God would provide for everything we need in His timing.





This journey requires a very significant investment of time and financial resources, as adoptions cost at least $50,000. These funds are dedicated to all of the following:





-Medical costs and other living costs to support the birth mother through her journey.

-Home study fees, a legal adoption requirement requiring many interviews with family and friends, multiple background checks and 30 hours of education.

-Attorney and court courts

-Agency program fees





We humbly request support in this journey as we fulfill what we are convinced is The Lord’s plan for us and one of His precious gifts. We have heard the Lord urge us to trust in His provision through His Church and His members. We know that the Lord is in control and that He has a perfect plan for our soon to be enlarged family.





Whether it’s a small gift, sharing our story, or lifting us up in prayer, you’re helping us in our journey to grow our family. Thank you for walking with us during this exciting step of adoption. We can’t wait to introduce you to the newest member of The Martin family!





In Christ,





Justin and Dani Martin