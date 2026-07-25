Support Summer Learning for Imma Millner

Immaculee (Imma) Millner has stretched for a powerful summer experience. Imma has been accepted into the 2026 College Prep Institute at Spelman College and Entrepreneurs & Innovators NexGen Residential Summer Camp 2026 at North Carolina A&T. In order for Imma to take advantage of these opportunities, we are asking women in particular to consider donating $50 in memory of Imma's late mom, Diana Aubourg, to help propel Imma to future college and professional success.





Please watch this brief video to learn more about Imma's journey, and why your support is needed. https://youtu.be/7Q2TettPOwA





If 100 women give $50 we will meet our goal. The funds will be used in the following way:





1) $3150 (Tuition and Fees for Spelman Summer Program)

2) $1200 (Tuition and Fees for NCA&T Summer Program)

3) $400 (Estimated roundtrip flight to ATL)

4) $250 (Estimated roundtrip flight to GSO)





The total amount of funding Imma is seeking is $5000.00 (five thousand)





Thank you for your support!