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Support struggling Pastors and Churches in need

Goal£3,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byAgatha Fontaine

Support struggling Pastors and Churches in need

tucked away in a small village in Africa, there's this old church building. It’s more than just bricks and mortar; it’s the heart of the community where souls are nourished and hearts mended through prayer and fellowship. But lately, that old building has seen better days—leaky roofs, crumbling walls, the works. And behind all these struggles? Amazing men and women who pour their love and heart to make sure the ministry work continues and hope remains. Meet Pastor John; he’s dedicated his life to serving God and his community. But with each passing storm, that old church is more than a house of worship—it's a battleground where they fight against the elements, not for themselves, but for all. The rain pouring into their sanctuary isn't just water falling from the sky; it’s days without services because the rain won out.or sometimes they worship in the wet church. And then there are times when hunger stares down at these precious souls more than storms ever could—because how can you focus on God in a belly full of emptiness? That's why we need to fix what’s broken, strengthen our spiritual family! Whether it's replacing leaky roofs or filling empty stomachs, every bit helps. Here’s where you come in: this isn't just about fixing churches and feeding bellies—it's about making sure that the people who make miracles happen (our pastors) can keep doing so without extra pressure weighing them down. You see, they do what they do not for fame or fortune but because their hearts are set on service to us all!

while you are in a fancy church without a worry ,there is a church with no glamour where people worship with no shoes worn out clothes and empty bellies. Imagine how different things could be if we weren’t in this alone? Imagine turning up every Sunday and finding a warm, dry building waiting just for us—a place where faith is celebrated and hunger ends. That vision isn't far-fetched; it can happen with your help. Let’s come together to ensure our pastors have what they need so they can continue giving their all in the name of God. Let this be a reminder that every little bit counts,whether you give today or share about the cause tomorrow—together we stand stronger. So how about it? Can I count on your support to help strengthen those who tirelessly work to keep us strong in faith and spirit? Every donation big or small brings us one step closer to dry, safe Sundays. Let’s rise up together for our pastors—for they are the heartbeats of our communities! #AllNationsPrayer #SupportPastorsNotChurches

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